Lily-Rose Depp raves about The Weeknd’s performance in ‘The Idol’: “I love Abel so much”

Lily-Rose Depp, known for her own experience in the world of stardom, has taken on a significant role in HBO's latest series, "The Idol." It premiered on Sunday night, the show explores the chaotic and mesmerizing realm of the music industry. Depp was drawn to the project due to its unique portrayal of the industry's madness. Playing the character of Jocelyn, a pop star surrounded by uncertain alliances, Depp shares her excitement about the series and offers high praise for her co-star, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, stating “I love Abel so much. He was able to melt into this role in a way that is really difficult for anybody to do” who serves as co-creator and executive producer of the show.

The Weeknd's Impressive Transformation in "The Idol"

In "The Idol," The Weeknd portrays Tedros, Jocelyn's enigmatic love interest and the leader of a modern-day cult. Their complex relationship unfolds as they meet at a club, engage in a passionate encounter, and embark on a journey filled with twists and turns. The first episode concludes with a symbolic act of trust as Tedros suffocates Jocelyn with her red silk robe and then creates a hole over her mouth using a knife. Depp admires The Weeknd's ability to seamlessly merge into this challenging role, stating that he brought a level of depth that is truly remarkable.

Behind the Creation of "The Idol"

"The Idol" was co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the visionary behind HBO's hit series "Euphoria." Levinson shares that after wrapping up the second season of "Euphoria," he received a call from The Weeknd, leading to their collaboration on the show. Notably, Jocelyn's mansion in the series is actually The Weeknd's real-life Los Angeles home. Levinson describes "The Idol" as a narrative about an artist who feels trapped and pressured by societal expectations, as well as an exploration of the skepticism surrounding idolized celebrities.

To assemble an exceptional cast, Levinson enlisted artists he admired but hadn't worked with before. The ensemble of "The Idol" includes K-pop superstar Jennie from Blackpink, singer Troye Sivan, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Dan Levy, Jane Adams, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Working together, the cast developed a dynamic and playful environment on set, with improvisation and spontaneity adding to the authenticity of the show. As the season progresses, the audience can expect unexpected twists and turns, with Depp and The Weeknd's characters engaging in a strategic and captivating game. "The Idol" has already sparked significant conversations, and its gripping storyline is poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the series unfolds.

