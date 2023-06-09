Lily-Rose Depp REACTS as SNL comedian Chloe Fineman mocks her The Idol performance

Lily-Rose Depp starrer The Idol is out, and so are the critics to pick apart the actress’ performance. Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman made fun of Lily’s performance in the HBO Max drama series. Fineman took to Instagram to mimic Lily’s performance in the series. Netizens found the video posted by the comedian hilarious, but here is how Lily reacted to it.

Lily-Rose Depp reacts to Chloe Fineman's mimicry

Lily-Rose Depp’s performance in The Idol has been criticized by people on the same and appreciated by many. Chloe Fineman took to her Instagram recently to post a video of her mimicking Lily’s performance in ‘The Idol.’ The comedian appeared to be wearing a lace bodysuit backward and wore sported makeup, much like Lily’s character from the show. The video was a parody of Lily’s on-screen character, who is a popstar who is trying to redeem herself after having a rough patch in her career. Chloe mimicked many of the show's dialogues as she held a bunch of cigarettes in her hand.

“Music should sound like a slut or a whore. Does my song f–k?” Chloe can be heard saying as she smokes on more than one cigarette. She then proceeds to sing Cher’s ‘Believe’ and ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ with a red robe around her face, which mocks the asphyxiation scene from the series.

Fineman shared the video to Instagram along with the caption, “My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol (@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent).”

Lily-Rose Depp, like the other people reacting to the video, found the mimicry hilarious. The actress took it in stride and even commented on the video, “I’m loling ….. and ur makeup looks bomb.”

The Idol receives criticism from viewers

The Idol has divided people since its premiere. The show stirred up multiple controversies even before its release for its “raunchy” theme. As soon as the first episode of the series dropped, people made sure to express their opinions about it. Writer Roxane Gay took to Twitter to write, “LOL. How did The Idol make it to the airwaves? It’s comically bad,”

Another viewer criticized the show and wrote, “oh the idol is BAD bad i cannot believe this monstrosity is replacing ‘Succession’ sunday.” Variety even criticized The Weeknd’s acting by calling his acting “nonexistent.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp raves about The Weeknd’s performance in ‘The Idol’: “I love Abel so much”