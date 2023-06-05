Lily-Rose Depp reveals she was ‘comfortable’ stripping off onscreen for The Idol; Deets inside

Lily-Rose Depp's upcoming drama The Idol has been criticized for being “raunchy” and “provocative” by critics even before its release. The show’s extreme nudity has been a topic of discussion amongst critics as well. Lily-Rose Depp spoke about the theme of the show in a recent interview while she admitted that she felt “comfortable” getting nude on screen.

Lily-Rose Depp says she was “comfortable” with nudity

In the upcoming drama The Idol, Lily plays a pop star who is trying to make a comeback in the industry after having a nervous breakdown. When she meets Abel Tesfaye, who is a self-help guru, things start escalating. Critics previously slammed the show for its extreme nudity and raunchy sex scenes. The actress has finally addressed the backlash while admitting that she was “comfortable” with stripping for the camera if the scene required it.

In an interview with New York Times, Lily-Rose revealed, "There are many women who have felt exploited by the nudity they’ve done and have thought, I didn’t feel great about that. But I’m comfortable performing in that way, I enjoy it. It informed the character.”

The actress added, “In the conversation around the risque aspects, there’s the implication that it’s something being consistently imposed upon women. Obviously, that has been true a lot historically."

Lily also spoke about the controversy created by the show while pointing out that she was not interested in it being a family-friendly show. "We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative and perhaps not for everyone,” she admitted. The actress further explained that the show was not meant to be “fun for the whole family."

ALSO READ: The Idol teaser: Lily-Rose Depp plays the controversial pop star in HBO's drama series

Is Lily-Rose Depp’s character based on Britney Spears?

Ahead of the release of The Idol, speculation was rife that Lily’s character in the show ‘Jocelyn’ is based on Britney Spears. Viewers pointed out the possibility of the character being based on a real-life pop star. In an interview with Extra, Lily revealed that the character was totally “fictional” She denied the speculations and explained, “No, it's not based on anyone in particular… We’re definitely not trying to tell anyone else's story, but definitely create one of our own.” She mentioned that the character and story of Jocelyn is “fictional”.

The Idol premieres on HBO Max on 4 June 2023. The cast of the show includes Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, Jennie from Blackpink, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and Rachael Sennot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp raves about The Weeknd’s performance in ‘The Idol’: “I love Abel so much”