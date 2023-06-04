Lily-Rose Depp reveals she would ‘steer clear’ of The Weeknd on The Idol sets; Here's WHY

The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp starring series The Idol has already been surrounded by controversies before its release, ranging from questionable creative choices to disturbing sexual content. In this controversial new series, Lily-Rose plays the role of a troubled young sensation and her complex relationship with a modern-day cult leader named Tedros (played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye). In a recent interview, Lily-Rose Depp opened up about how the cast of The Idol adapted to their characters. The model-turned-actor also revealed why she steered clear of The Weeknd sometimes. Here is everything to know about the same.

Lily-Rose Depp opens up about working with The Weeknd on ‘The Idol’ sets

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lily-Rose Depp explained that sometimes she would try and avoid Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye on set when he was completely immersed into his character of the cult leader – Tedros. She said, “I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now.”

However, Lily-Rose Depp stresses that nobody in the cast ‘went full method’ and lost their mind, but some of the co-stars didn’t go at least half.

The Weeknd on his role of Tedros

Previously in an interview with W magazine, Abel Tesfaye revealed that his role of Tedros in The Idol had real-world consequences on his singing. The Weeknd said, “I had to take off the Weeknd outfit, put on Tedros’s wig, shoot with Jocelyn, then go back to being the Weeknd. It was tough to go from one head to another. Then, after the concert, I lost my voice. No voice came out at all. That’s never happened before.”

About The Idol

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye is all set to debut on HBO from June 4, 2023. Though the new HBO series earned a five minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023, it has also ignited controversy for the sexual scenes and graphic nudity.

