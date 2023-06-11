Lily-Rose Depp says that her life is unlike Jocelyn in The Idol, recalls normal childhood with Johnny Depp

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye has been swirling on social media and grabbing headlines since before its release. This HBO show received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes 2023. However, The Idol has been surrounded by controversies for its graphic nudity scenes and the explicit sexual scenes.

During a recent interview with The Entertainment Tonight, Lily-Rose Depp opens up about her character Jocelyn in The Idol and how her childhood with father Johnny Depp was completely different from her character. Here’s what she has to say.

Lily-Rose Depp about her childhood

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lily-Rose Depp said that her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis tried to give her a ‘normal’ childhood. The actress said it was completely different from her character Jocelyn’s childhood. She said, “The back story that we thought about a lot for Jocelyn is that she's somebody who's been working basically since she could talk. She was a child actress, she had a mother who was really pushy in that way and really kind of bred her to be this trained performer, and that was her upbringing. That was certainly not mine.”

Lily added that though her and her brother’s life was not completely normal, their parents still tried to give them a sense of normalcy and freedom. The Chanel’s brand ambassador added that experiencing this industry from her childhood also helped with the better understanding of Jocelyn’s perspective. Lily Rose Depp also praises her The Idol’s character self awareness of not being relatable. This is in reference to The Idol’s trailer in which Jocelyn says, “There's nothing about me that's relatable.”

About The Idol

In The Idol, Jennifer Lawrence plays the role of a young pop-star Jocelyn who succumbs to the pressure of fame and faces public scandal immediately after her mother’s death. Jocelyn gets into a complicated relationship with Tedros, played by The Weekend. The first episode of this show was released on June 4, 2023 on Max. The upcoming episodes of The Idol will stream on Sundays at 9 p.m.

