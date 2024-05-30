Lily-Rose Depp's Girlfriend 070 Shake Shares Sweet Wish For The Idol Star's 25th Birthday; See HERE

Lily-Rose Depp, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, and rapper 070 Shake confirmed their relationship in March 2023. May 27, 070 Shake shared an Instagram picture of Depp and himself with the message "Happy Birthday MY Oxygen!!" in honor of Depp's 25th birthday.

Following Depp's social media announcement of their engagement in March 2023—dating for four months at the time—this public show of affection took place. Although she typically keeps her personal affairs private, Depp decided to tell her followers about this noteworthy accomplishment.

Johnny Depp's heartfelt birthday tribute to rapper girlfriend

In June 2023, Depp paid another emotional birthday tribute to her rapper girlfriend via social media. She started the post with a mirror selfie, claiming that the rapper was the love of her life.

The New Jersey native and the King actress also shared a few more photos of each other, one of her clutching the musician's neck and another of the musician holding Depp's feet, which were covered in socks.

The final image that the celebrity shared was of the two kissing, with the caption, "Te amo Dani." The couple had not spoken about their relationship in public, even though they were in love and were not afraid to show off their PDA on special occasions. Depp, on the other hand, had revealed why she chose to keep her love life private.

Vanessa Paradis' daughter on defining herself beyond male influence

The French singer Vanessa Paradis's daughter, who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp, said in an interview with ELLE in 2022 that she has been defined by the males in her life, whether they be family members, partners, or other men, throughout her career.

At the time, she said that she was open to being defined by the things that she shared online. Depp has also previously disclosed her sexual orientation. Regarding her involvement in a well-known photo series featuring people who don't "consider themselves 100% straight," she said in an interview with Nylon that it wasn't a big deal.

"A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that's not what I was trying to do," she said in the 2016 interview. She said that all she was trying to get across was the idea that you don't have to come out as gay. She emphasized that things change, so if you appreciate something one day, go with it; if not, go on to something new. It truly is flexible, she said.

070 Shake, who once dated Kehlani, has also openly talked about her own sexual liberation. During an interview with Pitchfork in July 2018, she stated that she does not identify as gay or LGBTQ. She just loves girls.

