Lin-Manuel Miranda KNEW Andrew Garfield was in Spider-Man: No Way Home before its release; Here's how

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo left everyone surprised but it seems his Tick, Tick... Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda was well aware of it before the film's release. During his recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, Miranda revealed how he figured out Garfield's cameo in the MCU film even though Andrew lied about it.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel who made his directorial debut with Tick, Tick... Boom! that starred Garfield in lead opened up about trying to get the truth out of Andrew after rumours claimed he's starring in the Marvel film. Revealing the same, Lin said, "The day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming. And, between shots, I kind of quietly went over to him and was like, ‘Andrew, are you…in the new Spider-Man?'?

Recalling how Andrew's high-pitched reaction to the question seemed to give away his lie, Miranda added, "His exact reaction was, 'What?! Shut up! Shut up! Hahaha! Shut up!'. And I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he’s in the new Spider-Man.'"

During the promotions of Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew managed to convince everyone that he wasn't in the new Spider-Man movie and managed to cleanly lie about it. After the film's release, the actor finally got to speak about returning as Spider-Man for a cameo in the Marvel film and during the same, revealed how only three people, which included his parents and brother knew about him starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor also admitted to having lied to his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone about it.

