Lin-Manuel Miranda RESPONDS to In The Heights colourism criticism: I promise to do better

Lin-Manuel Miranda posted an apology on Twitter as he spoke about "learning from the feedback" for lack of Afro-Latinx representation in In The Heights.

Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up about Afro-Latinx representation in his latest movie In The Heights and took to Twitter to post an apology as he addressed the issue of colourism in the film. Miranda's apology comes days after the film's director Jon Chu responded to the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his feature musical that recently released in theatres and HBO Max. In his apology, Lin-Manuel stated that he is learning from the feedback that the film has received.

Taking to Twitter, Lin-Manuel addressed the issue saying, "I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and job. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening."

Apologising for the film's shortcomings in terms of its casting and the colourism criticism, Miranda said, "In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry. I'm learning from the feedback. I thank you for raising it, and I'm listening."

Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's post here:

Miranda who has been a writer on the film further added that he "promises" to do a better job in future projects. Director Jon M Chu had also previously addressed the colourism debate relating to the film when he spoke to The Root and said, "I hear you on trying to fill those cast members with darker skin. I think that’s a really good conversation to have and something we should all be talking about." The director further added, "Listen, we’re not gonna get everything right in a movie, we tried our best on all fronts of it."

