Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He Wasn’t in Wicked “It would’ve been distracting”
The ‘Hamilton’ Creator Had His Eyes on a Single Iconic Line.
Lin-Manuel Miranda recently shared the real reason he wasn’t cast in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked. The Tony-winning creator of Hamilton and In The Heights had his heart set on a minor but memorable role—one that ultimately went to another actor.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Miranda clarified the situation, saying, “This has gotten blown way out of proportion.” Colbert playfully responded, “And we’re going to continue to do that right now.”
Miranda explained that he had been eager to deliver a specific line from the musical’s opening number, where a munchkin asks, “Is it true you were her friend?” The line sets the stage for Wicked’s story, and Miranda admired how actors often delivered it with extra flair.
“I really wanted to do that line, Jon,” he told Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who previously worked with Miranda on In The Heights. However, Miranda admitted that casting him in such a minor role would have been “distracting.” The part ultimately went to Kirsty Anne Shaw, whom Miranda praised for her performance.
“If I had done it, I would have gone full Mean Girls—very Regina George,” he joked. “Didn’t make the cut.”
The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, alongside Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. Broadway legends Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the lead roles on stage, also make cameo appearances.
While Miranda didn’t land a spot in Wicked, he remains a major force in musical theater. Fans can still look forward to the sequel, Wicked: For Good, set to premiere on November 21, 2025.
