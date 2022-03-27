Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be attending Oscars 2022; Here's why

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently announced on social media that he won't be attending Oscars 2022. Miranda is nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar at this year's show for his song Dos Oruguitas from Encanto as well as his directorial Tick, Tick... Boom! which is competing for Best Editing category and also has a Best Actor nod for Andrew Garfield.

Taking to Twitter, Lin-Manuel announced that he won't be taking to the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards because of his wife's COVID-19 diagnosis. He wrote, "Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife tested (positive sign) for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested (negative sign), but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM."

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding Miranda's Oscar nomination given that if he does win an Oscar on Sunday, he would become the 17th person to be an EGOT winner as he has already won Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards. Miranda's Encanto collaborators are all set to perform at the Oscars this year. It was recently confirmed that Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform the film's popular track, We Don’t Talk About Bruno during the Oscars ceremony.

This year's other performers also include Best Original Song nominees, Beyonce for her King Richard track Be Alive and also Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for their No Time To Die song.

