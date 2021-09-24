Linda Evangelista GETS CANDID on her fat reduction procedure; Says she's been 'brutally disfigured'

Linda Evangelista has spoken out about why she has moved away from the spotlight in recent years. In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old supermodel said that she had a CoolSculpting fat-reduction surgery five years ago that left her "brutally disfigured." She has now launched a lawsuit against CoolSculpting's parent business, Zeltiq Aesthetics.

Check out her post here:

Captioning her post with the hashtags, "#TheTruth" and "#MyStory," Evangelista begins her statement, writing, "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years." She further pens, "To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she continues in the post.

In the post, Evangelista also claims that the surgery "increased, not decreased" her fat cells, leaving her "permanently deformed even after two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries." The supermodel says she's "been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable." Evangelista then says that she has since "developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH" — is "a very rare but serious side effect" where the targeted fat cells in the treatment site grow bigger instead of becoming smaller.

However, concluding, the Canadian native shares her plans to take legal action, writing: "With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer." According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit also claims that as a consequence of the claimed "disfigurement," the supermodel has suffered "economic losses" as a result of "being rendered unemployable and unable to earn an income as a model."

