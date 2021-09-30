Linda Evangelista SHARES rare snap of Augustin Evangelista on National Son's Day; Calls him 'light of my life'

Linda Evangelista is showing her love for her kid. For National Son Day, the supermodel, 56, posted a throwback picture of her son Augustin "Augie" James, who turns 15 next month, on Instagram, captioning it, " Light of my life." In the picture, her kid can be seen at the beach, writing "Augie + Mommy" in the sand within a heart.

Check out her post here:

As per PEOPLE, Evangelista's son named Augustin or Augie is with her ex-husband, François-Henri Pinault, who is currently married to Salma Hayek. He and the actress have a 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma. Meanwhile, Evangelista's homage comes three days after she disclosed in an Instagram post that she had a CoolSculpting fat-reduction surgery five years ago that left her "permanently deformed." She has now filed a USD 50 million lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, which distributes and licenses CoolSculpting equipment.

However, Evangelista further claimed that the surgery "increased, not decreased" her fat cells, leaving her "permanently deformed" after two painful, failed remedial procedures. As a result, she's "been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable."

Meanwhile, Evangelista went on to say that she had "acquired Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, or PAH" since then. Evangelista said the condition "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing." She further said as per PEOPLE, "With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I am so tired of living this way," she concluded. "I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer."