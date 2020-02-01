Linda Hamilton REVEALS she wanted Sarah Connor to ‘just be fat’ in Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton says she wanted her Terminator: Dark Fate character Sarah Connor to just be fat to add shock value to the film. Here’s what she had to say.

Linda Hamilton had a very unconventional idea for how her character Sarah Connor should look in Terminator: Dark Fate and it is not something then fans would have expected. During an interview with Cinemablend stated that if the decision was left to her, her character would have returned all fat and fluffy. A fat Thor version of her character would have definitely taken the audience by surprise. Considering the film is known for its high power action sequences, it would have been exciting to see Connor in a fight sequence.

She believes it would have been the ultimate twist to shake the audience. She though a fat Connor would have a shock value in the film. In another interview, the actress stated that she does not want to return to the franchise ever again. Opening up about the film’s average performance on the big screens, the actress said she isn't looking forward to working on the next Terminator film. Instead of reprising her role in such big-budget movies, the actress stated that she would like to be a part of a small scale project.

“It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done. But, if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes," she said. The star cast of the film also included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and Gabriel Luna. However, the film did no make an impressive figure at the box office as it collected only USD 261.1 million against its USD 185 million budget.

Read More