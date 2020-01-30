Linda Hamilton says her time as Sarah Connor in Terminator is done: I would be quite happy to never return

Linda Hamilton, who was last seen in Terminator: Dark Fate, recently opened up about its dismal performance at the box office and why she would never want to return.

On Thursday, John Cena was announced as the newest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise. While we loved this new addition, there is another actor who is hoping to never return to a popular franchise. Actress Linda Hamilton, who was last seen in Terminator: Dark Fate, recently opened up about its dismal performance at the box office and why she would never want to return to the Terminator franchise. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Linda who played Sarah Connor, isn't looking forward to working on the next Terminator film.

Linda, however, said that she is open to the idea of working on a project on a rather small scale. "I don’t know. I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable. I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore'," Linda said.

She further added, "It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done. But, if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes."

Terminator: Dark Fate also saw stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and Gabriel Luna. However, the film did no make an impressive figure at the box office as it collected only USD 261.1 million against its USD 185 million budget.

