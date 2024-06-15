Linda Perry Reveals She Has an 'Open and Honest Relationship' With Her Kid; Says Rhodes Is a 'Fascinating' Character

4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry wouldn't miss a chance to gush about her 9-year-old son Rhodes and the bond they share. While gearing up for the release of her documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, the songstress spoke to PEOPLE about how her son, whom she shares with ex-wife Sara Gilbert, is involved in pretty much all her activities, and she couldn't be more glad.

Linda Perry's son Rhodes spends most of his time in studios

If it was up to Perry to pick the people involved in this documentary, it would be all Rhodes for her. “I think what an incredibly fascinating character Rhodes is, and I don't want people to think that, oh, it was a one-time thing that particular day,” the singer told the outlet, further divulging that Rhodes comes to the studio all the time and want to be “part of everything I do.”

The mother-son duo is all about open communication, which is fostered by the time that they spend together in the studio. For Perry, it is of utmost importance that her child understands the work that she puts into raising a human being in this world, which is a laborious task in itself. “And so I'm always teaching and hoping they thrive in life, but it's important to know, ‘Oh, this is where I came from,” she reveals.

Ex-wife Sara Gilbert to feature in Linda Perry's documentary

Perry tied the knot with noted actress Sara Gilbert in 2011, but the relationship ultimately ended nearly 8 years later as in 2019, Gilbert filed for a legal separation from her then-wife. Nonetheless, the two remain amicable after the separation as they continue to co-parent Rhodes.

The actress is set to be featured in Perry’s new documentary. Helmed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Don Hardy, this soon-to-be-released work looks at the singer’s professional life- her rise to fame with the all-girls group 4 Non Blondes and subsequent success, while also gazing at the personal struggles that came along the way. From initial reluctance to parenthood to a breast cancer diagnosis in 2021 and early struggles, the film chronicles all the good and ugly of the hit singer's life.

Other than Perry and Gilbert, singers Christina Aguilera, Dolly Parton, and Brandi Carlile will also appear on-screen.

