Lindsay Lohan is all set to make her musical comeback after more than a decade
The voices and videos speed up, the television explodes and a smiley face logo flashes across the screen as Lohan says, "I'm back". Back in August 2019, Lohan similarly teased a new single titled "Xanax". She previewed the track on Virgin Radio Dubai's "The Kris Fade Show" and even posted part of the music video to Instagram. Soon, it disappeared and the song was never officially released. Lohan first ventured into music in 2002. Her starring role in "Freaky Friday" resulted in her first single "Ultimate", but it was the four songs she recorded for the 2003 film "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" that brought her pop stardom. Her debut album "Speak" was released in 2004. It was followed by "A Little More Personal (RAW)" in 2005. Her last official release was the 2008 single "Bossy".
Add new comment