Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcome first child, a baby boy

Lindsay Lohan , the Parent Trap actor has welcomed her first child into the world with her husband Bader Shammas. The couple was blessed with a beautiful baby boy. And, they have named him Luai. Speaking of Lohan and Shammas, it was after two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony last year.

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby

Lohan has reportedly given birth in Dubai to a baby boy Luai recently. Although the exact birth date is not known yet, a representative of the actress told Page Six that "The family is over the moon in love."

In March, Lohan made the exciting announcement that she is expecting her first child this year. She shared with TMZ in a statement, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The former child actor also shared the news with her fans on Instagram, with a photo of a onesie with the words "coming soon" written across the screen. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, in the caption of the announcement post, Lindsay wrote, “We are blessed and excited!”

Lindsay Lohan opens up about relationship with her mother

In 2018, while discussing her turbulent relationship with her own mother, the actor said, "I think that in life, parents have their things together, and sometimes the children are really immersed in it."

She continued, "And sometimes you have to really step back and let your parents do their thing and figure out everything for themselves. And we all have a great relationship now, so that’s nice. It’s much simpler that way."

In July 2022, she and Bader, aged 33, exchanged vows in a secret wedding, and she proclaimed herself the "luckiest woman in the world." In a heartfelt Instagram message, she wrote, "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything". Lindsay shared her joy in being married to him, stating that every woman should experience such feelings every day.

Later, in April, Lindsay celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower surrounded by her close friends and beloved family members. She shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her younger sister, Aliana Lohan.

