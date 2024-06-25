Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' Freaky Friday 2 Officially Starts Production; Release Year Revealed

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the beloved stars of the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, have reunited for the much-anticipated sequel, which has officially begun production. After more than 20 years since their original on-screen swap, the actresses posed for a heartwarming photo from the set, showcasing their enduring friendship and excitement for the new film.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite for Freaky Friday 2

In the snapshot shared by Walt Disney Studios on June 24, Lohan, now 37 years old, and Curtis, 65, are seen sitting side by side on the steps of each other's trailers. Their smiles and hand-holding signify the playful spirit of their characters who famously switched lives in the first movie.

The news that Freaky Friday 2 will be released is exciting for fans who have been waiting impatiently for the announcement. Disney reports that the movie will open in theaters in 2025 and promises to recreate the charm and fun that made the first one so popular.

Speaking about the project, Lohan expressed her excitement, mentioning in an earlier interview with PEOPLE that the sequel was in the works. She eagerly anticipated working with Curtis again, describing their collaboration as both professional and personally enriching.



"We talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this," Lohan said. The actress, who is most known for her parts in Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, made a suggestion that further aspects of the characters' journeys might be explored.

Curtis known for her varied acting career that includes roles in comedy and horror, also thought back on their reunion. She talked about how simple their friendship was and recalled their first encounter and Freaky Friday read-through. Curtis highlighted Lohan's innate talent and flow on screen while applauding her acting prowess.

Curtis observed that Lohan's acting talent is really impressive when taking The Parent Trap into account. Their relationship was naturally at ease, and Curtis finds it enjoyable to watch them develop as people over time.

The original Freaky Friday, based on the novel by Mary Rodgers, told the story of a mother and daughter who magically switch bodies and must navigate each other's lives. The film resonated with audiences for its comedic timing and heartfelt exploration of family dynamics.

Social media abuzz with nostalgia over Freaky Friday 2 announcement

Fans have been using social media to share their excitement and nostalgia as news of the sequel has spread. A lot of people are excited to see how Lohan and Curtis will return their legendary characters in a new era of storytelling because they have great recollections of the first movie.

The production of Freaky Friday 2 comes at a time when Hollywood is embracing sequels and reboots that reconnect with beloved characters and stories. With Lohan and Curtis leading the charge, the sequel promises to deliver laughter, surprises, and perhaps a few heartwarming moments that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

As details continue to emerge about the film's development, including additional casting and plot details, anticipation is sure to grow. For now, fans can mark their calendars for 2025, when Freaky Friday 2 will hit theaters and bring back the magic of body-swapping and unexpected adventures that made the original a timeless classic.

