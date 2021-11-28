Lindsay Lohan announces ENGAGEMENT to her ‘love, life, family & future’ Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan recently got engaged to her boyfriend Bader Shammas and shared the happy news on Instagram along with 3 images from their low-key proposal. The Mean Girls actress wrote alongside her photos: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love." It was reported just earlier this year that Lindsay had fallen head over heels for Bader. While the couple keeps a relatively low profile, sources report that the two have been together for quite some time now. And while they’re both currently residing in Dubai, the proposal pictures suggest that he popped the question somewhere outside of the UAE, possibly in a cooler climate (as the couple is dressed in winter attire).

An insider close to the couple told The Sun that: “Lindsay's relationship with Bader is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now. He is a legitimate guy. He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse. They'll get married at some point. She is 34. It's just a matter of time.”

While the duo is residing in the UAE, Lohan recently returned to the States to film a new Christmas last month. This marks the first role for The Parent Trap star in years, teh source also added: “She is doing amazing and this return to acting is great for her. This will be a launching pad for her career.” Lindsay’s new Netflix film was announced back in May, the film follows a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. The holiday film is set to premiere during the holiday season next year!

