Lindsay Lohan ANNOUNCES launching her first podcast; Promises to share 'her authentic voice'

Lindsay Lohan has signed a contract with entertainment company Studio71 to host her debut podcast. The actor-singer-entrepreneur will reveal "her authentic voice and a never-before-seen side" on the yet-untitled interview podcast, Studio71 hinted. The podcast has no fixed release date, although it is expected to debut in late 2021 or early 2022.

“I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan said in a statement as per Variety. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.” However, Lohan, whose films include "Mean Girls" and "The Parent Trap," is slated to appear in a Netflix Christmas rom-com. According to Variety, Lohan’s podcast will join Studio71’s slate women-hosted shows, which include “Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan,” “Unsolicited Advice” with comedians Ashley Nichole and Taryne Renee, “Ratchet & Respectable” with Demetria L. Lucas, and “Listen Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to Studio71’s podcast network and can’t wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work,” said Moorea Smith, senior talent relations manager for podcasts at Studio71, as per Variety. “With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world.”

Meanwhile, APA represents Lindsay Lohan. Smith and Matt Barker, senior director of talent relations at Studio71, led the company's negotiations for Lohan's podcast.

