Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with an Instagram post: Paris Hilton and others shower love

Congratulations are in order as Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy on Instagram, which got the Hilton sisters cheering for Lindsay by showering love and support over her Instagram announcement.

As Paris Hilton commented, "Congratulations, love! So happy for you! Welcome to the Mommy Club!'’ Following by Lacey Chabert and others who showed excitement for Lindsay's first pregnancy.

It was later also reported by TMZ that Lindsay's ex-lover Sam Ronson also joined in by commenting, "I wish her all the best. It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas relationship

The couple, who are thrilled to be parents, have had a strong relationship.

Lohan and Shammas kept their relationship very private, although The Independent stated that prior to their engagement, they had been together for about two years.

Early in 2021, a source informed The Sun that Lindsay and Bader Shammas had a good relationship and that it was going strong. Which later got converted into marriage as the couple tied the knot in July 2022 and are not expecting their first child together in 2023.

Lindsay was last spotted hanging out over a month ago, as she was noted wearing loose clothes in order to cover her baby bump. The mom-to-be is excited, as she reportedly told TMZ commenting on her pregnancy, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

With no doubt, excitement has been created among the audience as fans can't wait to see Herbie: Fully Loaded Star welcome her baby into this world.

