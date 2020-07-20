Lindsay Lohan calls The Parent Trap a 'timeless' film as the star cast celebrates its 22nd anniversary

The Parent Trap cast reunited for the first time since filming to commemorate the movie’s 22nd anniversary. In the virtual reunion, the cast looked back on their experiences during filming and the legacy that the film leaves behind.

After much anticipation, today, The Parent Trap cast finally reunited for the first time since filming the 1998 movie. Even though the reunion was planned in an effort to raise funds for World Central Kitchen, it came on the anniversary of the childhood-favourite movie’s 22nd anniversary. The virtual reunion was attended by director Nancy Meyers, writer Charles Shyer, and actors Dennis Quaid, Lindsay Lohan, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz. All the cast members gathered to celebrate and remember the family film which officially gave Lohan her first-break.

In the film, Lohan plays not one but two roles: Hallie Parker and Annie James, 11-year-old twin sisters who were separated after birth. After meeting each other by chance at summer camp, they devise a delightful plan to reunite their divorced parents. By switching parents; with one going to their father Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and the other to their mother Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson). James’ butler, Martin (Simon Kunz), and Parker’s nanny Chessy (Lisa Ann Walter) round out the cast, with the movie’s villain, Parker’s fiancée Meredith Blake (Elaine Hendrix), trying to force the twins away from their father.

In the video of the virtual gathering via Instagram, Lindsay Lohan is seen reenacting some lines with her on-screen dad, Dennis Quaid, and reflecting on the making of her first film. Looking back at the movie, Lohan reflected on her experience saying, "I just felt so lucky and really blessed." "Without this movie, I wouldn't have gotten the acting bug. How do you not want to only act for the rest of your life after doing a film like this? It's timeless and special. Just really special."

When it came to Dennis Quaid who played the character of Lindsay’s father in the movie, he said: "When it comes down to it, this movie just had some sort of stardust that was just sprinkled on it." Quaid also added, "I had such a blast doing this movie, the first thing I remember was meeting Lindsay at some kind of screen test... I remember thinking, 'That's one of the most talented people I've met, period. Forget that she's 11 years old."

Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 after a traumatic brain injury while skiing, was also remembered by the cast during the special. “Natasha had such an elegance and grace and she was so maternal to me,” Lohan said. Quaid, who played Richardson’s ex-husband in the film, started choking up while he spoke of the late actress. “She was just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do and just made everything that much better,” Quaid said.

In the rest of the chat, the cast and crew weighed in on how the film still resonates with people even after 3 decades of its release.

