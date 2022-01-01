Lindsay Lohan celebrates special moments from 2021 to mark New Year 2022, sends 'love and joy' to all

Lindsay Lohan is reminiscing about a happy 2021. In honour of New Year's Eve, the Mean Girls actress, 35, uploaded an Instagram image on Friday remembering wonderful events from the previous year. Her family members, as well as her fiancé Bader Shammas, were featured in the photo collage.

Check out her post here:

"Happy New Year!! May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health!" Lohan wrote in the caption. "Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! #nye2021." On November 28, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, uploading a series of images of herself smiling with her new fiance. While showing off her ring, Lohan added in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love" and a diamond ring emoji. Her mom Dina reacted to the happy news, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings."

Lohan fueled relationship speculations in February 2020 when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually referencing a "lover" in the caption. Lohan was seen joyfully posing in the photo between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Aliana Lohan and rocker Dan Smith were also in the group.

As per PEOPLE, Lohan was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov in 2016, but the romance ended after footage of the couple in a physical brawl was shared online. Lindsay and her family spent the holidays on a snowy vacation. Lindsay's brother Dakota, mother Dina, and sister Aliana were all photographed on the family vacation.

ALSO READ:Lindsay Lohan announces ENGAGEMENT to her ‘love, life, family & future’ Bader Shammas