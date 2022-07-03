Lindsay Lohan confirms marriage with fiance Bader Shammas; Refers to him as 'husband' in her birthday post

Lindsay Lohan is a married woman and the actress seemed to confirm the same in her recent Instagram post. The 36-year-old actress secretly tied the knot with Shammas, a Dubai-based financier and confirmed the same in an Instagram post on July 1. The couple previously got engaged in November last year and in her new birthday post, Lindsay referred to Bader as her "husband."

Lohan shared a sweet picture of her and Shammas and called herself the "luckiest woman in the world" on her birthday. Sharing the snap, in the captions, the Mean Girls star wrote, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

It was also confirmed by Lohan's rep to Entertainment Tonight that the actress indeed got married. Following their engagement in November, Lindsay had dropped a series of photos of the two and also showcased her engagement ring while making the happy announcement. She wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future" as she tagged him in the post.

Lindsy and Bader began dating in February 2020 and have been going strong ever since. The details of their wedding haven't been revealed yet by Lohan. The actress is also set to make an acting comeback soon and will be seen in a Netflix film. She will be next seen in a holiday rom-com soon.

