Lindsay Lohan drops candid pic after welcoming baby no 1; says 'I'm a postpartum mom'

Lindsay Lohan, who recently welcomed her first baby, shared a delightful photo for her fans on her Instagram. The actress gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her as a ‘new mom’. In her first post-pregnancy post, Lohan discussed the physical changes she has experienced since giving birth. For the unversed, it was in March, the 36-year-old actress confirmed she was expecting a baby boy.

Lindsay Lohan opens up about embracing motherhood as she drops new photo

On Instagram, Lohan shared a mirror selfie in which she is wearing a mint tank top with gray shorts. She captioned the image, "I'm so proud of what my body has been through during these months of being pregnant and now, recovery." The actress further wrote, "The joy of having a baby is the best!

“My #OOTD this week has to be my postpartum underwear from #fridamom. Because I am not a normal mom, I am a postpartum mom,” Lindsay added.

The actress’ father, Michael Lohan, recently opened up to PEOPLE about his joy at welcoming a new grandchild into the family. “I am so proud of Lindsay and Bader and I know they will be incredible parents. We are all so incredibly blessed,” he said.

Jamie Lee Curtis congratulated Lindsay Lohan on her first baby

Academy Award-winning actress, Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated the birth of her co-star Lindsay Lohan’s baby boy with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing the post, the actress declared that she had just become a "movie grandmother" after her “movie daughter" made her one. She captioned the photo, "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan."

The photo appears to have been taken a few years after their roles as mother and daughter Tess and Anna Colman from the 2003 movie Freaky Friday. In the background, Lohan and Curtis were cradling each other in a loving embrace. In the corner of the picture, a small clip from their 2003 film was attached.

Lindsay Lohan got married to the love of her life, Bader Shammas in 2022. The actress welcomed her first child, with her husband Shammas, a "beautiful, healthy son" named Luai, the actress’ representative told USA TODAY. Lohan's representative Leslie Sloane shared that "The family is over the moon in love.”

Meanwhile, the Mean Girls actress was previously in a relationship with Russian billionaire Egor tarabasov, but the couple split up in 2017. Lohan is well-known for her starring roles in movies like The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. She has also appeared in a number of teen drama queen movies.

