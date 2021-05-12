Lindsay Lohan honours late onscreen mom & co star late Natasha Richardson in a heartfelt birthday tribute

Lindsay Lohan paid birthday tribute to Parent Trap mom Natasha Richardson with an adorable still from the film.

Lindsay Lohan remembered her onscreen mother, Natasha Richardson, who featured alongside her in the 1998 film Parent Trap. The 34-year-old actress honoured late Richardson on her birthday in a heartfelt post. Lindsay shared a picture of Natasha and her from Parent Trap in her birthday tribute. Lohan was a child artist during the filming of the 1998 film. Parent Trap was a remake of the 1961 Disney classic and starred Lohan in a double role.

Taking to Instagram, Lohan shared a still from the film where her character was seen gazing at Natasha Richardson with immense love. In her caption, Lindsay wrote, "Happy Birthday Angel #natasharichardson." The post received a lot of love from fans who also honoured the late actress on her birthday by sharing warm wishes.

Lohan's younger brother Dakota Lohan commented with heart emojis and her mother, Dina Lohan, commented, "God Bless her" on the Instagram post.

Last year, Lohan and Richardson's film marked 22 years and to celebrate the anniversary, the cast of Parent Trap had reunited virtually. The reunion included the lead cast of Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and Simon Kunz. Also, director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer were present to celebrate the anniversary.

Check out Lindsay Lohan's post here:

During the interaction, Lohan had gushed about Richardson being a graceful person and also said she was "maternal" towards her during the shoot. Quaid also remembered his Parent Trap co-star saying, "[She was] just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy."

Natasha Richardson was married to Liam Neeson from 1994 to 2009. She passed away aged 45 after getting injured during a skiing accident.

