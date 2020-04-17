Lindsay Lohan hopes to make a comeback as Cady Heron in Mean Girls sequel

The American actress cum singer stated during her interview that she would love to play her role of Cady Heron from Mean Girls in the film's sequel.

Lindsay Lohan during a virtual interview with David Spade on his chat show revealed that she would love to get back to the big screen with a possible Mean Girls sequel. The American actress cum singer stated during her interview that she would love to play her role of Cady Heron from Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan goes on to add that she wanted to feature as Cady in Mean Girls 2 with the same cast and crew as the original film. Lohan reportedly says that she is eager to work alongside Tina Fey and director Mark Waters.

The fans and followers of the singer, songwriter and actress Lindsay Lohan got very excited at the idea of a possible Mean Girls 2. But, the Symptoms of You singer mention show the sequel to her classic film in the hands of the makers. Now, the fans are hoping to see the Mean Girls 2 happen and create the same magic as the original film. The 2004 comedy-drama Mean Girls has been an iconic film among the film audiences across the globe. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to seeing if the makers of the original film make an announcement about the sequel.

Check out the video of Lindsay Lohan

The film was also made into a musical and in March 2018, it took to Broadway. The actress cum singer who released her first single after a long gap of 12 years sounded very confident that she will be returning to the big screen. The single called Back to Me came out on April 3, and the fans along with the music lovers were delighted to have a song from Lindsay Lohan.

(ALSO READ: Lindsay Lohan is all set to make her musical comeback after more than a decade)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×