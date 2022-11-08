Lindsay Lohan recalls 'memories' with ex Aaron Carter as she reacts to his sudden demise

After the news of his death broke, several artists from the industry who knew him closely mourned his loss including ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff. Recently, another one of Aaron's exes responded to his death and it was Lindsay Lohan . Lohan and Carter dated between January 2002 and April 2003. During her recent interview with Access Hollywood, Lohan broke her silence on Aaron's death nearly two days after his demise and recalled sharing memories with him.

Aaron Carter passed away aged 34 on Saturday and the singer's sudden death left his fans as well as friends from the industry shell shocked. The singer who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter had made a name for himself as a child star in the early 90s and also appeared on popular TV shows like Lizzie McGuire and more.

Lindsay Lohan sends prayers to Aaron's family

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Lindsay spoke about the fond memories she shared with Carter and said, "So many from when I was so young, just that era of my life." She further added, "and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless." In another interview, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said, "My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace." She further added, "God bless him", there is a "lot of love there."

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron

Following Aaron's death, his older brother Nick Carter shared a heartbreaking tribute to the singer on his Instagram as he spoke about his brother's struggle with addiction and mental health. Recently, Nick and his band, the Backstreet Boys also gave a special tribute to Aaron during their London concert. As reported by CBS, at the concert, band member Kevin Richardson said, "The next song is about family. We all grew up together. We've been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we've got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday."

Aaron's brother Nick Carter was seen breaking down on the stage as the band geared up to pay their tribute to his younger brother by singing their song, Breathe.