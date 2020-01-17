Lindsay Lohan REVEALS she will release a new music soon; Details Inside

Lindsay Lohan recently revealed that she will be releasing a new album. Read on to know more.

After a long break, Lindsay Lohan is all set to drop some music. The singer-actress recently surprised her fans by revealing that she will be releasing new music next month. Lohan’s fan account posted a flashback picture of Lohan performing on stage, and wrote in the caption, "Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan! #lindsaylohan #xanax #comingbacktome #ll3 #actress #singer #model #talented #pretty #beautiful #redhead," the 33-year-old took notice of the post and instantly replied. “End of feb,” she simply wrote in the comment section.

This is the first time the actress has actually spoken about any of her upcoming projects. In September 2019, the singer released a music video of her latest song Xanax. In January last year, the Freaky Friday actress launched her show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV. The show, which was based on the lives of her Mykonos beach club staff, turned out to be a flop and lasted for just one season, after which, it was discontinued.

Later in June, she revealed that she is trying to take out time from her busy schedule and work on creating and recording some music. She posted a snapshot of herself in a sound booth at a studio and captioned the picture with a headphone emoji. She later confirmed on Twitter that she is was recording a new song Hard At Work. Lohan released her first album, Speak, in 2005. Her last commercially released project was in 2008, a single titled Bossy.

Read More