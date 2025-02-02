Lindsay Lohan Shares Wholesome Photos With Husband Bader Shammas And Son Luai; SEE HERE

Lindsay Lohan truly melted everyone's hearts as she shared her latest post, which featured herself, her husband Bader Shamas, and their son, Luai. The actress shared this carousel post on Friday, January 31, on social media.

Lohan took to her Instagram and shared the wholesome photos that got everyone’s attention. In the first picture, Lohan added a candid photo of her husband, who held their son, as Luai was busy observing what was in front of him. In the next slide, she included a close-up picture of a lion.

Further in the post, the actress shared multiple photos of their son, who seems to be having an exciting day at the zoo. She also included pictures of herself with her husband, Shammas. In the last slide, the performer added a picture of what appeared to be her hand beside her son’s little hand.

The post garnered many supportive comments from her fans. A person penned, “You're such a beautiful woman. Thx for sharing private moments with us.” Another individual wrote, “The most gorgeous and kind mom ever.” A platform user commented, “What a cute little giraffe!!! Beautiful family, so so happy for you.”

When the Parent Trap star appeared on the Today show in December 2024, she revealed that since her child entered this world, she captures pictures of him each morning the moment he wakes up. She added, “And I can't miss it, so I need to be on his schedule.”

The actress reportedly shared that she did not have any idea what she would be doing with all those pictures but her husband told her that she would have to do a similar thing for their next kid. Lohan quipped, “I'm like, well, that's a whole other story!”