Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Lohan Wanted in Florida After Recent Texas Assault Arrest; Here's All You Need to Know

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan is in trouble with the law again.

Florida authorities issued an arrest warrant against him after he was recently arrested for assault in Texas, which could be a violation of his probation, as per TMZ.

The warrant is the result of a 2022 Palm Beach probation deal, where Lohan pleaded guilty to five charges of patient brokering, the court documents obtained by TMZ reveal.

Part of his punishment was four years of probation after he was arrested for accepting payment for referring patients to a particular rehab center. His recent arrest, however, seems to have violated that deal.

Lohan was previously arrested, last month, for assaulting his now estranged wife, Kate Major. He was detained due to "continuous violence against the family."

According to the police, Major accused Lohan of assaulting her, throwing her out of a chair a few days before she came forward with the incident. Deputies said they saw bruising on her body, prompting the arrest of Lohan.

However, Lohan claimed Major had "been threatening to get [him] violated on probation for a long time." Michael and Major got married in 2014 and got separated in 2018.

Lohan told TMZ, "Kate has been threatening to get me violated on probation for a long time. She used these false charges here in Texas to do so."

F. Andino Reynal wrote to Page Six referencing Kate's 2023 DUI conviction and previous domestic violence arrest, "Kate Lohan has a lengthy criminal history of alcohol-related crimes and domestic violence."

Reynal added, "Kate Lohan had been living in Mr. Lohan’s Guest House. Mr. Lohan was concerned that Kate was continuing to drink and asked her to leave. These charges followed. Our understanding is that Kate’s accusations are not corroborated by any credible evidence, and we expect that these charges will be dismissed once the facts come to light."

Michael Lohan and Kate Major have a history of court battles, many of which include domestic violence claims. Both have been arrested several times throughout the years in connection with their volatile relationship.