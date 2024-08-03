Lindsey Shaw Shares That Friendships Are 'Maniac Outlets'; Says She's Never Had a Large Friend Group

Lindsey Shaw has recently opened up about her past life challenges in friendship, which she refers to as manic outlets. She spoke about the personal challenges in a candid conversation with her former co-star Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee on Ned’s Declassified Podcast. Lindsey Shaw is also one of the hosts of the show.



"I'm one of those who—I always have these really intense one-on-one connections with people," Shaw shared during the podcast episode. "I've never had a huge group of friends."

The 35-year-old actress reflected on how her intense friendships often became draining and unhealthy.

“I didn't know how to talk to my family. So, like, these friends were really just these sort of manic outlets,” she explained. She described these relationships as manic outlets, suggesting they served as intense distractions or coping mechanisms rather than healthy connections.

"These friendships are really taxing... when you become the end all, be all—your friendship just becomes codependence," Shaw noted. She admitted that these dynamics frequently left her feeling overwhelmed and unsure of herself.

Shaw also connected her past struggles with addiction to her experiences with friendships. She revealed that she had endured challenging times, including being placed on psychiatric hold twice and overdosing. “I had been taking Adderall all day, drinking tequila from the bottle. I poured my Xanax prescription out in my hand,” Shaw shared about one of her lowest points.

Reflecting on those dark times, Shaw admitted she was “blind” to her own needs and how to seek proper help. “I had no idea who I was. I had no idea what I liked,” she confessed. “All I knew was, like, ‘I don’t like being here alone by myself. Like, let’s smoke something.’ You know what I mean?”

Despite the toxicity of these friendships, Shaw expressed no regrets. “For better or for worse, I will never forget them,” she said, acknowledging the significant impact these intense relationships had on her life and personal growth.

During her podcast conversation, Shaw connected with her audience by illustrating the complexity of relationships and the challenges of personal struggles. Her story highlights the importance of prioritizing oneself, seeking help when needed, and finding ways to maintain healthy friendships.

As Shaw continues to share her journey and experiences, she aims to inspire others to reflect on their own relationships and seek support if they find themselves in similar situations. Her story underscores the significance of mental health awareness and the strength required to confront and overcome personal challenges.

Lindsey Shaw remains dedicated to her personal growth and is grateful for the lessons learned from her past. Her candidness about her struggles with addiction and intense friendships offers valuable insight into resilience and the path to healing.

