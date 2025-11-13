Linkin Park Extends India Tour, Announces New Show in Bengaluru Ahead of Lollapalooza India Show

Linkin Park, the American rock band comprising Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, is making its way to India this coming January. As announced on November 13, 2025, a special standalone show in Bengaluru at Brigade Innovation Gardens on January 23, 2026, on the From Zero World Tour. This follows the announcement of the group headlining next year’s Lollapalooza India, happening on January 24 and 25.

It is said that this decision to add another show, that too a standalone one in a different city, was fueled by the many requests by many fans of the group from all around India asking them to pay a visit to their locations. In a statement to BookMyShow Live, Mike Shinoda said, “This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India.”

How to buy tickets for Linkin Park’s show in Bengaluru?

The exclusive pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) Legacy members begins Friday, November 14, at 11 am IST and 1 pm IST for LPU Passport Plus members. Meanwhile, the general on-sale of tickets for Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour - Bengaluru goes live on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at 12 pm (Noon) IST.

It is said that their new chart-topping album FROM ZERO (Warner Records), which debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries, will be a part of the setlist, where other hits like The Emptiness Machine, Heavy Is the Crown In The End, and Numb, will also be performed. Moreover, the official League of Legends World Championship anthem, Heavy Is The Crown, will also take flight on the grounds.

Bloodywood has been announced as the opening act for the rock band at their Bengaluru show.

