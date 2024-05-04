Lionel Richie Claims King Charles Is ‘Doing Fantastic’ Amid His Cancer Treatment; Singer Expects A Call From King Soon

Lionel Richie shares a major update on King Charles’ health amidst the monarch undergoing cancer treatments. The American Idol judge and his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, attended the King’s Trust Global Gala’s inaugural event on Thursday. In a conversation with People Magazine, Richie shared that the King is “doing fantastic.”

The musician serves as King’s Global Trust’s ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador’s group. In the interview with the magazine, Richie shared that once the Gala was over, he would expect a call from His Royal Highness to get updates on the event.

What did Lionel Richie say about King Charles’ health?

Regarding the British King, Lionel Richie allegedly stated, "Happily, I can say, he is doing fantastic. Again, I understand, he needs to sit still; you know what I am saying," according to the media portal.

Richie further added, “The most important part is he is doing well. He’s back to his duties, and so, therefore, I wouldn’t want the first thing for him to do is come over. Let’s not prove anything here.”

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Macmillan Cancer Center in London. The visit marked the monarch’s return to royal duties after his cancer diagnosis in February. The royals met with medical experts and cancer patients to discuss the advances made in the medical field to cure the disease.

Buckingham Palace’s statement over King Charles’ health

Ahead of King Charles’ public duties commencing on April 30, Buckingham Palace stated that the doctors were satisfied with the progress in the King’s condition. The palace also shared a schedule planned for his royal highness in the upcoming week. While the King and Queen prepare to celebrate the first anniversary of their coronation on May 6, they will also look forward to welcoming their majesties, the Emporer and Empress of Japan.

Richie, who has known the King for quite some time now, spoke highly of the monarch at the time of Charles’ coronation last year. The singer had claimed, "I really do celebrate his now stepping into the king role. The 74-year-old artist also opened up about performing at the ceremony. He added, "I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's coronation.' You know, that just never comes up. [It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor! And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name."

Lionel Richie’s friendship with King Charles dates back to the 1980s.

