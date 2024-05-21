Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest Don't Completely Believe That Katy Perry Is Leaving American Idol; See Here

As we drew curtains on American Idol’s 22nd season with the crowning of Abi Carter as the winner, the fact that Katy Perry, a noted pop star and the show’s judge will not return for the next season remained an elephant in the room. While Perry has announced her exit from this longstanding reality TV series, her co-hosts do not completely buy the fact, just yet.

Katy Perry to leave American Idol after 8 years of association

Perry has been the show’s judge since 2018 alongside stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, when the show began getting telecasted on ABC. Being a crucial part of the show throughout, it was surprising when Perry’s decision to bid farewell to the show went public. But Lionel Richie, who is a noted singer himself did not believe it in the first place, calling it a “Katy Perry” move to get sympathy, “then come back and say, 'Well…’” as he quippingly revealed with talking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet post the show.

When Perry was asked about the same, she responded, “Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows? I loved everything I got to experience and learn."

Nonetheless, her colleagues celebrated Perry’s journey through the show, with Seacrest crediting her for ushering in a new era in the show. He further added that the Fireworks singer helped give the show a new direction, which helped it evolve into the much-revered series that it is today. Seacrest also noted her interaction with the contestants was genuine, kind, and supportive.

Richie said that this cohort of judges, including himself, Perry, and Bryan, “created the next scene.”

For Bryan, their friendship was the reason behind the longevity of the show. "We've had an amazing time together and the fact that we've done this for seven years together and everybody gels and works together,” he said, cherishing the fact that such bonding is quite rare in the entertainment industry.

Who takes Katy Perry's spot now?

As for who takes Perry’s seat now and steers it forward from here, there is not much clarity at this point. But Richie is vouching for megastars Beyonce and Taylor Swift to join the triad, while Bryan refused to respond. Perry said she wants someone “fearless’ to take her chair. “Maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself,” said Perry, referencing the criticism about her being harsh she has gotten along the way.

