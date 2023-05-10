Lionel Richie REVEALS secret of his ageless appearance amid online backlash; says ‘I know it’s real boring’

Lionel Richie came at the receiving end of social media backlash after people focused more on his looks rather than his performance at King Charles III’s coronation on May 7, 2023. Netizens criticized him for getting plastic surgery and said that the Hello crooner’s face was looking just odd and fake. One person tweeted, ‘WTF was his plastic surgeon doing? Training or experimenting with new stuff?’

Given the social media backlash, Lionel Richie clarified that he would never get a plastic surgery and credits his ageless appearance on stage to s*x, sweat, and sleep. Here is everything to know about the same.

Lionel Richie on his ageless appearance

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Lionel Richie clarified that he will never go under a knife as it can go seriously wrong. He said, ‘Plastic surgery locks you in for that year [for you to recover] and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there … You try and go back to reset, and you can’t’.

Over the weekend, Lionel Richie also shared his best anti-aging techniques with the Daily Mail which seemingly gave him this appearance. The singer said that he focuses on sweat, water, and sleep along with avoiding too much red meat. He further added, ‘I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart’.

Lionel Richie has been dating 33 year old model Lisa Parigi for more than a decade now.

Richie, who seems close to King Charles III after they worked together for the former Prince’s Trust, said that they have an ongoing joke about the same as well. King often asks Richie about his youthful appearance and Lionel Richie asks him to come to Hollywood.

Despite negativity on social media, Royals seemed to enjoy Lionel Richie’s performance on Sunday. During his performance, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen dancing and waving flags. He even brought King Charles III and Queen Camilla to their feet.

