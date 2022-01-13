Lisa Bonet opened up about being 'authentically me' weeks before announcing split from Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet hinted at changes in an interview released weeks before her and Jason Momoa announced their split after 16 years together. The 54-year-old Cosby Show veteran interviewed Marisa Tomei for Interview Magazine on December 21, 2021. During their conversation, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star inquired as to what was "calling" Bonet.

"Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet replied at the time as per US Weekly.“We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.” The two actresses also discussed the importance of meditation. “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer,” Bonet said. “Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

Meanwhile, Momoa, 42, issued a joint statement on behalf of himself and Bonet on Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. (The Different World alum doesn't have a social media account.) The duo mentioned in the statement that “the love between” them “carries on” in new ways. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become …” they wrote.

As per US Weekly, Momoa and Bonet's romance began in 2004, when mutual acquaintances introduced them during a jazz club performance. The couple share 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf together. Bonet also has a 33-year-old daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.