Lisa Bonet spotted wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumours with Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet was photographed wearing her wedding ring almost two months after announcing her divorce from former spouse Jason Momoa. The Cosby Show veteran, 54, was seen shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon, California on Wednesday, March 16, as per US Weekly.

Lisa Bonet, who has a 14-year-old daughter Lola and a 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star, wore a striped skirt, a blue robe, and a wide-brimmed hat. Fans who were paying attention saw Bonet was wearing her diamond wedding ring. However, Bonet announced her split from the Game of Thrones actor earlier this year, following four years of marriage and more than ten years together. They said at the time that they chose to divorce in order to "free each other to be who we are learning to become."

Interestingly, as per sources, the couple is currently seeking to restore their marriage. “They are very much back together,” the insider said as per TheHollywoodLife. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source added that the couple, along with their family and friends, is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Since Lisa has her wedding ringback on, it certainly seems like things are going in that direction!

Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz, 33, is Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Since the pair’s 1993 divorce, they’ve remained one happy, blended family.

