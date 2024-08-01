Lisa Cloud, Mother Of Angus Reflects On His Struggles Year After Euphoria Actor’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Angus Cloud, who played the role of a chill and lovable drug dealer, Fezco, in the acclaimed series Euphoria, passed away one year ago, on July 31.

The actor was found dead in his bedroom, and as per the reports, he died from acute intoxication after an accidental overdose. Recalling the actor, his mother Lisa Cloud, has opened up about how Angus was a person who suffered a lot in his life.

Talking to PEOPLE, while also giving the outlet a tour of Angus's bedroom, Lisa stated that her son was a creative person.

The mother was showing the art that her son had created while coming to a table with splattered paint and saying, “This is where my boy passed away.” Recalling how she found out her son was unconscious, Lisa at first thought that Angus had just passed out, but when she went to wake him up, Lisa pushed him hard, which made Angus's body fall to the floor.

She was screaming, recalled the mother, stating that Angus was the love of her life. As per Lisa, he struggled a lot after his after his father died. The report also suggests that the late actor was not able to cope with the loss of his father.

The mother also reflected on why he started using drugs, which was to relieve the pain from fierce headaches after a traumatic incident at the age of 15. Back then Angus Cloud had fallen into a construction pit and woke up after 12 hours with a brain hemorrhage.

He also underwent surgery after which he was prescribed pain medication, which became his first introduction to opioids.

Talking about Angus Cloud, Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria also stated that he tried to get Cloud help.

While preparing for the second season, Levinson told Cloud that although they are heading into an amazing season, he needs to get help.

As per PEOPLE, HBO paid for Angus Cloud’s treatment as he entered a 30-day in-patient program. Post-rehab, he continued to be in outpatient rehab for three more months.

Talking to the outlet, Levinson also stressed that Cloud did not want sobriety as much as people around him wanted it for him.

Levinson also recalled Cloud putting on a signature red hoodie that Zendaya had worn for the series and hopping into a car with Levinson and his wife, midway into the second season. While they were planning to put him in rehab again, it all didn't work out.

Before season 3 of Euphoria, in 2023, Levinson recalled another long talk at Cloud’s home, even when the actor refused to take part in it. This was around the time his dad passed away in May 2023, which had a deep impact on Cloud again, making him turn to drugs.

Following all of this, Angus Cloud died. The fans and friends of Cloud have outpoured their love by decorating a casket in his honor while he was cremated.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available.

