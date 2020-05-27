Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe from FRIENDS promises fans a 'really fun' reunion soon

Lisa Kudrow aka Pheobe Buffay teases fans promising them a super fun FRIENDS reunion.

FRIENDS fans remember Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom and its always fun to watch her. After years of smiles, fun, and laughter, fans have been eagerly waiting for a reunion with all the FRIENDS actors under one roof. As the Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in social-distancing restrictions being put in place, in-person get together seems quite impossible at the moment. However, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe has promised fans a really fun FRIENDS reunion on HBO Max.

"I can't wait for it to happen," she told ET and it seems the actress is as excited as the fans who are looking forward to the reunion. "The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner. ...I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun," she said. Lisa Kudrow also revealed how the star cast of FRIENDS decided to catch up after years.

"To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix," Lisa Kudrow recalled how FRIENDS became so big. "That's why Mart and David are so great. Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman and David Crane knew what they were doing," she added. The FRIENDS reunion will happen on HBO Max and the sitcom is to start streaming on the channel once again after a month's break.

