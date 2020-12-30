  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lisa Kudrow feels great as about her character Phoebe on 'Friends'

Actress Lisa Kudrow, who gained global fame playing Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom Friends, says it has been great playing a dumb person because people talk much more freely when they assume you don't understand them.
7878 reads Mumbai
Lisa Kudrow feels great as about her character Phoebe on 'Friends'Lisa Kudrow feels great as about her character Phoebe on 'Friends'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It's been great playing a dumb person because people talk much more freely when they assume you don't understand them. It's like driving kids to school - hey think you're just the back of a head so they say everything, not knowing that you're listening to every word," Lisa said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's the same when people think you're dumb. I've learned a lot," added Lisa, now 57 and mother of a 22-year-old son, Julian, whom she has with husband Michel Stern.

She admits she has still not seen some of the episodes.

"There are some episodes I've never seen. And I'm not the only one in the cast for which this is true. Especially later on in the show when we all got really busy. I know it sounds crazy, but one day I can't wait to watch 'Friends'," she said.

Lisa and her castmates of the show -- Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, and Courteney Cox -- were due to film together again for a reunion special earlier this year. The special had to be moved to 2021 owing to the Covid pandemic.

On the special being made now, after over 16 years since the final season of the show ended, Lisa said: "Because it's time. It's been time for a long while. Figuring out how we'd do it and what that would be took a lot of thinking but it's definitely going to happen."

Also Read: Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe from FRIENDS promises fans a 'really fun' reunion soon

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow encourage voting: Friends don't let friends skip elections
Jennifer Aniston REVEALS she watched Friends bloopers with Courteney Cox; Lisa Kudrow gives update on reunion
PHOTOS: Courteney Cox flaunts her bikini body as Lisa Kudrow wishes her gorgeous 'FRIEND' on 56th birthday
VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow REVEALS hilarious reason why her car used to get checked every night while filming Friends
Lisa Kudrow REVEALS she's quarantining away from husband Michel Stern on their 25th wedding anniversary
Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe from FRIENDS promises fans a 'really fun' reunion soon
close