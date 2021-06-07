Lisa Kudrow has the most PHOEBE reaction to Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran & Elton John's Tony Danza tribute to her

Courteney Cox paid a tribute to Lisa Kudrow's Friends character Phoebe Buffay with a special video that included Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

The Friends nostalgia is at its peak at the moment, especially since Friend: The Reunion aired recently. Apart from fans, actors too seem to be happily reminiscing the good old days and from throwback pictures to celebrating the sitcom's iconic moments, the show's lead cast members have been paying tribute to their show in fun ways. After Courteney Cox recently recreated 'The Routine' from the show with Ed Sheeran, she recently went a step ahead by bringing not only Sheeran but also Elton John on board for a fun video dedicated to co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Cox took to Instagram to share a hilarious video where she played the piano, while Ed Sheeran played the guitar and crooned along with Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile, the original version of the song, Tiny Dancer.

For the unreversed, in one of the Friends' episodes, Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay mentions the most romantic song as "the one that Elton John wrote for that guy on Who's the Boss? 'Hold me close, young Tony Danza.'" The real song by John though has the lyrics, "Tiny Dancer."

Reacting to Courteney's video, Lisa shared a hilarious video where she was in her Phoebe Buffay mode as she tried to correct the song performed by Cox and the gang. She said, "Technically it's 'Hold me close, Young Tony Danza,' but what you did was great too. And, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton, that was really good too."

Check out Lisa Kudrow's reaction here:

The adorable video saw John too joining on the Friends fun as he was grinning along with Courteney as they performed the song to tribute her. In the video, Sheeran even started by saying, "Lisa Kudrow, this is for you." In a comment on Cox's Instagram post, Kudrow wrote, "Whaaaaaat??? That’s the most exciting thing ever!!!!"

Courteney herself while sharing the video expressed her excitement about recording the special post and wrote, "One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you @lisakudrow."

