Lisa Kudrow on how her Friends character Phoebe would spend quarantine: Her place would be full of art things

Friends alum Lisa Kudrow revealed her personal take on how her character Phoebe Buffay would be spending coronavirus quarantine.

Friends fans were over the moon when it was announced that the iconic sitcom’s stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, will come together for a reunion special. While the filming of the reunion was suspended earlier this year, due to the ongoing health crisis, Lisa is still thinking about her character Phoebe Buffay and knows exactly how she would spend quarantine. The 56-year-old actress said Phoebe would be practicing social distancing with her husband Mike, who was played by Paul Rudd in the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lisa joked, “I think her place would be full of half-done projects. Like, big art things. Huge. Like, cumbersome, getting-in-the-way. Mike would just be sweet about it.” Lisa said Phoebe would properly follow all the self-isolation rules. During the interview, Lisa also revealed that her memories from filming the popular sitcom have faded. She also mentioned that he co-stars Jennifer and Matt remember everything. “Some people remember to stuff the rest of us don’t remember at all, and then it’s fantastic," she said.

Lisa also admitted that she hasn’t seem a few episodes of the show and since she has never re-watched the show, she does not remember a lot of things. “I haven’t seen some of the later episodes, to be honest. And then I don’t rewatch them, so it’s really fun to talk about things. Some people have phenomenal memories. Jennifer remembers everything and LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing,” she added.

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King and Jacob Elordi starrer rom com all set to release in July

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×