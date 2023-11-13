Lisa Kudrow once revealed which FRIENDS co-star would send an inappropriate meme

Sending memes is a habit that many people suffer, and sometimes it is just too much. While the sitcom, FRIENDS came to an end, Lisa Kudrow has remained extremely busy, but her love for fellow cast members on the hit sitcom like Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston has not subsided. The Phoebe Buffet actress was once asked who would send an inappropriate meme among her cast members and she gave an answer that no one saw coming.

Lisa Kudrow shared which FRIENDS cast member would send an inappropriate meme

The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and played a game called "Lisa Blanking Kudrow", in which she had to fill in the blanks with specific prompts. It was a kind of fill-in-the-blanks game when the host asked who, of the FRIENDS cast, was most likely to send an inappropriate meme. Lisa Kudrow replied quickly saying, "Me, because I would think it means something and then everyone would say why'd you do, that's not what that means."

FRIENDS star shared which co-star she is closest to

As the sitcom star was featured on the show and during the interview, she revealed an interesting piece of information in regard to whom she's closest with from the FRIENDS cast. She was not the closest to certain cast members, but she had a connection to the rest of the cast members as she revealed that was especially apparent when the show came to an end.

"'I didn't realize until the show ended how rare it is how much this cast gets along together and how much we still love each other,'” she said. Sources backstage from the sitcom also attested to the statement, claiming that the cast was so close, that they all shared a locker room together and would rarely talk to the guest stars who made their cameo.



