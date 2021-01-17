Lisa Kudrow REVEALS exciting details about Friends reunion; Says she’s already shot something for it

Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that she has already shot something for the much-anticipated Friends reunion. Scroll down to see what else she said.

After waiting for the Friends reunion for what seems to be decades, we finally have some good news! While the cast members have spoken about the reunion several times in the past, there haven’t been any hints at the timeline of the potential reunion, until now! Friends alum Lisa Kudrow, who essayed the role of Phoebe Buffay in the iconic show, recently came on Rob Lowe podcast and spoke about the reunion.

She told the host Rob Lowe: “I pre-shot something for it already, so we’re definitely doing it,” Kudrow also revealed that the rest of the remaining shooting will most likely begin in “early, early spring” after production was delayed last year due to the pandemic.

Even though most details are being kept under wraps, we do know that the reunion will not feature any new scripted material, but will see the original cast reminiscing on old times. “It’s us getting together which doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped,” Kudrow said on the podcast.

If you missed it, back in August, Jennifer Aniston also spoke about the reunion. And told Deadline that originally, the Friends cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - was all set to shoot for the reunion at the series' original soundstage, Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, California on March 23-24. Alas, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion had to be delayed.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, others could film in August but there's a catch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×