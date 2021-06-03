Lisa Kudrow REVEALS her favourite moment of Friends Reunion she almost missed if not for David Schwimmer

In a recent interview, Lisa Kudrow disclosed the one Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc emotional moment in Friends: The Reunion which stood out to her.

In an interview with E! News to promote her latest series Feel Good, Friends star Lisa Kudrow, who everyone adores as the eccentric, free-spirited Phoebe Buffay, revealed her favourite moment from Friends: The Reunion. The moment that Lisa says stood out to her from the reunion special, which premiered on May 27, takes place at the beginning of Friends Reunion.

The beloved OG6 cast members - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - are seen individually entering Friends' iconic Stage 24 soundstage at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles. With every cast member arriving separately, the ones already present would embrace them with love and affection. There's also the fact that the Friends' sets, from Monica and Rachel's apartment to Joey and Chandler's apartment and even Central Perk, everything was carefully curated back to the way it was 17 years ago before the iconic sitcom bid adieu after 10 glorious seasons of laughter.

Because of the sentimentality attached, Courteney, who Jennifer has previously revealed is "so not emotional" cried and Matt lovingly wiped her tears. "Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears. and I grab a napkin or a tissue—LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic." Interestingly, as seen in Friends: The Reunion, it's David who directs Lisa's attention to Cox and LeBlanc's touching moment. Hence, if it weren't for Schwimmer, Kudrow would have totally missed out on the heartwarming moment which ultimately became her favourite.

On the emotional, sweet moment, Lisa shared, "That's who we were!"

