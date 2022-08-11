Lisa Kudrow reveals how Jerry Seinfeld took credit for Friends' early success

Friends has been one of the most popular sitcoms of that began airing in the early 1990s. Before Friends though, another show that left the audience amused with its friendly banter and New York living was Jerry Seinfeld's show Seinfeld which ran for nine seasons before wrapping up in 1998. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Friends' Lisa Kudrow spoke about the connection between the two shows.

Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends revealed an interaction she had with Jerry Seinfeld during the early days of their sitcom. She said, "I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome.'" Adding on Kudrow said, "'Why, thank you … what?'"

Revealing what Seinfeld meant by that exchange, Kudrow revealed what he said to her and added, "You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome."The actress was taken aback about how the comedian was taking partial credit for the success of Friends ain its early days.

Kudrow further added though how the relationship between Seinfeld and Friends went in terms of audience viewership and said that while initially Friends followed Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser’s sitcom Mad About You, the sitcom didn't really "explode" until the next summer when it was placed after reruns of Seinfeld.

The actress admitted that the ratings for the first season of the show were "just fine." Although she also stated that she wouldn't take anything away from the show writers and the cast who were all doing an amazing job.

ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow reveals why she had to do an extra audition to bag Phoebe Buffay's role in Friends