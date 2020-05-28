Lisa Kudrow REVEALS she's quarantining away from husband Michel Stern on their 25th wedding anniversary

Lisa Kudrow explains why she's quarantining away from her husband Michel Stern on their 25th anniversary. The actress reveals her husband is in Palm Springs while she is with her son Julian.

FRIENDS alum Lisa Kudrow has been quarantining away from her husband Michel Stern. The actress and her husband spent their 25th wedding anniversary apart from each other and Lisa reveals what's the reason behind the same. During her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance a day ago, Lisa Kudrow spoke about how she feels being away from her husband on their milestone. Lisa revealed she's quarantining with her son Julian while her husband is supervising work on their home in Palm Springs.

"We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was the lock-in, so we just stayed out," she revealed about staying at their Palm Springs house. She also opened up on why she moved out of there while her husband is still at Palm Springs and said, "But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me."

Lisa Kudrow admitted although spending their 25 anniversary away from each other isn't ideal but she and her husband Michel Stern have often not been able to be together on their special day. "We are so used to not actually being able to be together on our anniversary. We were like, 'Oh, well. Does it matter? I love you. You still love me? Yeah. Great. We're good," she said.

Earlier, Lisa Kudrow teased fans talking about the FRIENDS reunion coming up on HBO Max and revealed that the actors would be seen together after 25 years.

