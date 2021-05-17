Lisa Kudrow’s son Julian Murray Stern graduates from USC; The Friends star is ‘happy proud’

Friends star Lisa Kudrow took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her son Julian Murray Stern as he graduated. Take a look.

A few days ago, the Friends star Lisa Kudrow shared a tidbit about her son Julian Murray Stern while discussing the hit American sitcom on Conan O'Brien’s talk show Conan. The actress had revealed that Julian used to be obsessed with her co-star in the show, Jennifer Aniston. Now, the 23-year-old has graduated from the University of Southern California. Kudrow took to her Instagram handle to shower wishes on her son on his big day. Kudrow tied the knot with Michael Stern back in 1995 and the couple welcomed their child on May 7, 1998. The actress was pregnant with Julian while filming season 4 and 5 of Friends.

To celebrate the special occasion, the proud mother shared a photo of her standing next to her son on graduation day and also penned a heartwarming note along with it. She expressed how proud she is of her son and even confessed to crying a little. She captioned it, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls.” In the adorable picture, Lisa can be seen hugging Julian, who is wearing a graduation cap and gown.

On his 23rd birthday earlier this month, Kudrow shared screenshots of a FaceTime call she had with him. Ahead of Friends: The Reunion, Lisa talked about her son’s involvement in the taping. "He was able to come to the reunion… and afterward, he came up to me and he said, 'Can I say that I'm really proud of you?' "she said on Conan.

