Lisa Kudrow says she had to relearn THIS before her Smelly Cat performance with Lady Gaga on Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow revealed how she prepped to sing Smelly Cat alongside Lady Gaga during the reunion special.

One of the biggest highlights of Friends: The Reunion was Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga performing Phoebe Buffay's famed track Smelly Cat together. Gaga even managed to turn up dressed in an outfit that resembled Phoebe's fashion on the show and it became one of the most memorable moments from the reunion special. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lisa Kudrow spoke about how she prepped for her performance.

Considering it's been 17 years since Kudrow last played Phoebe Buffay onscreen, the actress admitted that she was out of touch when it comes to playing the guitar. On learning that she would be performing Smelly Cat with Lady Gaga for the special episode, Kudrow said that she got "really nervous"

Further revealing how she began her prep for it, Lisa said, "Then I prepared. I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. I tuned my guitar and realized I don't know the chords. But I Googled it! All the chords were there. Thank you, world, for posting the chords. So I learned it."

While fans are convinced that Lisa made everyone time travel back to her Friends days with her performance, the actress told Ellen that it wasn't all that easy to perform during the episode. Recalling how her throat closed up during the performance, Kudrow said, "And then, my throat closed. I was so panicked. I couldn't get anything out. I didn't know what was going to happen. But it worked out."

Apart from Lady Gaga, Friends: The Reunion hosted several other celebrity guests including David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber among others.

